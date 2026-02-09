Cuba's Jet Fuel Dilemma: The Strain of U.S. Sanctions

Cuba has issued a notice warning international airlines of a halt in jet fuel supplies starting Tuesday, highlighting the impact of U.S. sanctions aimed at severing the nation's oil supply. This shortage is expected to persist from February 10 to March 11, complicating aviation logistics.

Despite assurances last week that air travel would remain unaffected, the Caribbean nation has struggled to secure fuel following the U.S. blockade of Venezuelan exports. This has forced airlines to adjust by refueling in neighboring countries like Panama and the Dominican Republic.

Many airlines, including COPA and American Airlines, have adapted to such crises with contingency plans to refuel elsewhere. However, none of the major carriers have publicly addressed the situation following the latest announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)