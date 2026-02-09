Left Menu

Rohini Commuters Brace for Traffic Disruptions: Navigating Sewer Work Impact

Traffic in Rohini will face disruptions from February 9 to March 11 due to sewer works by the Delhi Development Authority. Key roads like Nala Road and K N K Marg will be affected, with Delhi Traffic Police advising alternate routes and public transport. Motorists should expect delays.

Commuters in Rohini should prepare for significant traffic changes as infrastructure improvements take place. Beginning February 9, the Delhi Development Authority is undertaking sewer line construction along Nala Road between Bhagwan Mahavir Marg and Dwarkadeesh Chowk, projected to last until March 11.

During this period, significant traffic disruptions are expected, particularly along Nala Road, K N K Marg, and Bhagwan Mahavir Marg. The Delhi Traffic Police have advised commuters to consider alternate routes, such as Bahadur Shah Marg and internal roads within Rohini, to mitigate delays.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead, consider using public transportation, and adhere to traffic advisories. Authorities emphasize the importance of observing road safety measures and traffic personnel instructions on affected paths.

