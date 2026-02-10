Left Menu

Spain's Rail Unions Cease Strike Following Investment Promises

Spain's main rail unions called off a three-day strike after the government agreed to invest €1.8 billion in rail infrastructure and hire more workers. The agreement follows recent train accidents that raised safety concerns. However, smaller unions continue to strike, citing exclusion from talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 02:57 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 02:57 IST
Spain's principal rail unions halted their nationwide strike after the government pledged significant investments in rail infrastructure and staffing improvements. The decision came in light of several train accidents that prompted public concern over safety standards.

Following accidents in Andalusia and Catalonia, the Spanish government committed to a €1.8 billion railway maintenance plan through 2030. Additionally, 3,650 new positions will be created to enhance operational safety across the network, as stated by the Transport Ministry.

While major unions accepted the deal, smaller unions such as CGT and Sindicato Ferroviario continued their walkout due to lack of consultation, creating limited disruption. Despite some cancellations, minimum service levels were maintained across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

