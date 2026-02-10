Left Menu

Forbes Global Properties Unveils Mission 2030: Transforming India's Luxury Real Estate Landscape

Forbes Global Properties launches Mission 2030, emphasizing quality over volume in India’s luxury real estate market. Guided by Forbes' legacy of trust, the plan focuses on partnering with top-tier developers to enhance global real estate standards and cater to discerning clients seeking long-term value and investment returns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 10:37 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 10:37 IST
Mr. Michael W. Jalbert, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Forbes Global Properties. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The esteemed Forbes Global Properties has launched Mission 2030, a strategic vision aimed at redefining the luxury real estate market in India. Emphasizing a quality-driven approach, the firm seeks to integrate a disciplined, standards-based methodology across residential, commercial, and advisory sectors.

Rooted in Forbes' century-old legacy of credibility and leadership, Forbes Global Properties is focused on partnering selectively with exceptional developers. This strategy aims to create real estate ventures that prioritize integrity, quality, and enduring value over sheer scale. In a rapidly transforming Indian market, powered by increasing wealth generation and discerning HNIs and UHNIs, real estate is set to become a key strategic asset merging lifestyle aspirations with investment potential.

During the unveiling of Mission 2030, CEO Michael W. Jalbert shared insights on the burgeoning landscape of luxury real estate. Forbes Global Properties, now with 600 offices in 38 countries, is poised to introduce globally benchmarked standards to India, promising superior professional services and a strong alignment with Forbes' global ethical standards. Director Mani Gupta highlighted the rise of branded residences, offering transparency, quality, and enhanced investment returns—indicating a shift towards maturity and discernment among Indian property buyers.

