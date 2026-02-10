Opposition Moves for Speaker's Removal Amidst Parliamentary Unrest

On Tuesday, opposition leaders deliberated the potential removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla following recent discord in Parliament. The decision arose during a meeting among various opposition party leaders held in Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber.

The opposition's grievances stem from the Speaker's decision to disallow Rahul Gandhi and others from speaking during the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, as well as the suspension of eight MPs. Although opposition parties are prepared to move forward, they await the government's response to their concerns.

Om Birla has invited floor leaders to discuss allowing the Lok Sabha to function properly. The outcome of these talks will determine whether the opposition will proceed with the notice against the Speaker.