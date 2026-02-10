Left Menu

ICC's Diplomatic Win: Pakistan's Boycott Withdrawn for India-Pakistan T20 Clash

The International Cricket Council (ICC) successfully mediated a resolution leading Pakistan to withdraw its boycott of the T20 World Cup match against India. The match will proceed as scheduled on February 15 in Colombo after discussions involving the Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka cricket boards.

  • India

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has successfully mediated a breakthrough, persuading Pakistan to withdraw its boycott of an anticipated T20 World Cup match against India. Originally at risk, the high-stakes February 15th match in Colombo is now set to proceed as planned.

According to BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, this development came after extensive discussions involving the ICC, Pakistan Cricket Board, and Bangladesh Cricket Board. With the support of stakeholders, including Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, a solution was crafted accommodating the interests of all parties involved.

This decision concludes a tense period brought on initially by Bangladesh's security concerns about playing in India, which led to their replacement by Scotland. Shukla emphasized the importance of international cricket's continuity, marking this resolution a significant ICC achievement.

