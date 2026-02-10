Fischer Group Expands Horizons in Saudi Arabia

The Fischer Group of companies is making a strategic move by opening a national subsidiary in Saudi Arabia, marking its 51st global operation. This move is part of Fischer's strategy to align with Saudi Vision 2030, a transformative economic initiative.

Owner Prof. Klaus Fischer emphasizes the importance of Saudi Arabia as a key market due to its rapid development and the ambitious construction projects underway. The new subsidiary, based in Riyadh with locations in Jeddah, Dammam, and Tabuk, aims to enhance Fischer's presence in the region.

Fischer's solutions are already integral to several landmark projects, including Jeddah Tower and the Riyadh International Airport. These projects underscore the company's role in Saudi Arabia's historic construction boom, leveraging both global expertise and local establishments.

(With inputs from agencies.)