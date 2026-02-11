Qatar's Diplomatic Role in Middle East Tensions

In a strategic move to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani held a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, as revealed by the Emiri Diwan on Wednesday. The leaders emphasized regional stabilization and discussed diplomatic solutions surrounding Iran's nuclear program.

This call comes at a critical time, as Trump is set to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who aims to expand U.S. discussions with Iran to address broader security threats beyond nuclear issues. Concurrently, Qatar continues its diplomatic outreach with regional partners to prevent military conflicts between Washington and Tehran.

Efforts are also underway in Oman, where both nations engaged in indirect talks, leading Iran's spokesperson to affirm the potential for ongoing diplomacy. Meanwhile, Ali Larijani's arrival in Qatar marks a new chapter in these diplomatic dialogs, as Doha mediates in other regional conflicts, including those involving Israel and Hamas with support from the U.S. and Egypt.