India-US BTA: A Boost for Indian Farmers and Exports

The India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) is poised to boost Indian agricultural exports significantly. With zero-duty access to the US market, Indian farmers stand to benefit through competitive pricing and enhanced income potential, strengthening India's agricultural trade position and supporting diverse livelihoods across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 11:30 IST

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The forthcoming India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) presents a golden opportunity for Indian farmers, promising significant gains in agriculture exports. Leveraging an existing USD 1.3 billion surplus in agricultural trade with the US, the BTA aims to enhance India's export advantage across agriculture and allied sectors.

Crucially, the agreement facilitates zero-duty access to the extensive USD 46 billion US agricultural import market. Indian exports already benefit from tariff-free access on USD 1.4 billion worth of products, including spices, tea, and coffee, making Indian produce more competitive in the American market.

Further, the BTA ensures India preferential access with an 18 percent tariff, exposing Indian farmers to a much larger USD 160 billion US import market. This agreement, structured around three pillars, promises export gains for key products, support for forestry-linked items, and a focus on futuristic crops, aiming to sustainably improve farmers' incomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

