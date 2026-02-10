Left Menu

Tesco Triumphs in Rapid-Delivery Race with Whoosh

Tesco has effectively turned the threat of rapid-delivery startups into an advantage with its Whoosh service, expanding quickly to boost online sales. By integrating this service into existing networks, Tesco leverages its financial muscle against competitors, maintaining a strong position in the UK grocery market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 11:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 11:33 IST
Tesco Triumphs in Rapid-Delivery Race with Whoosh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Five years after Ken Murphy's warning about rapid-delivery startups, Tesco has flipped the threat into a strategic advantage. The UK's premier food retailer's fast-delivery service, Whoosh, offers store-to-door groceries within minutes, fueling a significant rise in online sales.

Following the retreat of major quick-commerce players like Getir, Tesco seized the opportunity to expand its Whoosh service by utilizing its vast store network and extensive advertising. This has enabled Tesco to gain a commanding lead over traditional rivals in the fiercely competitive UK grocery market.

Whoosh's presence across 1,600 Tesco stores, delivering to over 70% of UK households, underscores Tesco's dominance. Despite challenges like banking ventures and stiff competition from German discounters, Tesco's market share is on an upward trajectory, with aims to reclaim a 30% share.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Netherlands' Strategic Victory in T20 World Cup Showdown

The Netherlands' Strategic Victory in T20 World Cup Showdown

 India
2
Crow Deaths Stir Bird Flu Fears in Vedasandur

Crow Deaths Stir Bird Flu Fears in Vedasandur

 India
3
Supreme Court to Review Plea Against Assam CM Over Viral Video Controversy

Supreme Court to Review Plea Against Assam CM Over Viral Video Controversy

 India
4
Banks Exploit TREPS-SDF Rate Spread for Risk-Free Gains

Banks Exploit TREPS-SDF Rate Spread for Risk-Free Gains

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bias, safety, and accountability gaps persist in deployed healthcare AI systems

Why renewable energy in MENA depends more on economic stability than resources

Cyber threat intelligence can no longer survive without AI

Artificial intelligence could change future of antimicrobial drug discovery: Here's why

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026