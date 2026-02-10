Opposition submits notice for moving resolution to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla from office.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 13:19 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 13:19 IST
- Country:
- India
