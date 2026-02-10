Left Menu

Kering's Bold Turnaround Under CEO de Meo

Kering saw a slightly smaller-than-expected drop in fourth-quarter sales as CEO Luca de Meo implements bold strategies to stabilize the company. Facing declining profits and investor pressure, the group aims to boost sales, streamline operations, and improve margins, while managing its high debt and undergoing restructuring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 13:17 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 13:17 IST
Kering's Bold Turnaround Under CEO de Meo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kering, the luxury goods conglomerate, has reported a slightly smaller-than-anticipated decrease in fourth-quarter sales, a development widely seen as a positive sign for new CEO Luca de Meo. The former Renault executive is focused on stabilizing the Gucci-owner amid intense investor scrutiny and promises bold decisions to restore margins.

Despite a 10% revenue drop at Gucci, its flagship label, de Meo is optimistic about the company's trajectory, attributing slight sales improvement to new products and handbag sales. The group has also reduced its store network by 75 boutiques, reflecting strategic adaptations to an uncertain business outlook.

Kering's financial challenges remain steep, yet its shares have risen by around 50% since de Meo's appointment. De Meo has taken measures to address debt issues, streamline governance, and generate revenue through strategic divestitures, marking the beginning of a multi-year turnaround aimed at elevating the company alongside industry leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IDF Dismantles Terrorist Arsenal in Southern Syria

IDF Dismantles Terrorist Arsenal in Southern Syria

 Israel
2
Call for Regulation: Bridging Promise and Peril in India's Gaming World

Call for Regulation: Bridging Promise and Peril in India's Gaming World

 India
3
Family or Focus? India's T20 World Cup Challenge

Family or Focus? India's T20 World Cup Challenge

 India
4
AstraZeneca Eyes Steady Profit Growth Amid Geopolitical Challenges

AstraZeneca Eyes Steady Profit Growth Amid Geopolitical Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026