Raj Thackeray Challenges RSS Chief's Language Remarks

In a bold critique, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray rebuked RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for labeling regional language advocacy as a 'disease.' Thackeray contended that sentiments tied to local language and identity are widespread across India, challenging Bhagwat's assessment.

Thackeray emphasized that linguistic pride, particularly among Marathi speakers, is essential, rejecting Bhagwat's notion of it as problematic. He asserted that regional identities are integral and should be respected, especially in states with strong cultural pride like Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Gujarat.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defended Bhagwat, asserting that participants in RSS events attend willingly. BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye stressed that while Marathi is a cherished identity, language should foster communication rather than conflict.

