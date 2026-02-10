India-US Trade Agreement to Boost Indian Agriculture with Zero-Duty Access

The proposed India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement is poised to deliver significant benefits to Indian farmers by leveraging India's existing export advantages and income opportunities in agriculture and related sectors. With a current agricultural trade surplus of USD 1.3 billion, India's strong position is set to improve further under the deal.

The agreement promises zero-duty entry to a US agricultural import sector worth approximately USD 46 billion, enhancing the competitiveness of Indian products like spices, tea, coffee, fruits, processed foods, and essential oils. Additionally, India secures an 18 percent reciprocal tariff advantage in a broader USD 160 billion US import landscape, amplifying India's agricultural export potential.

The BTA focuses on three strategic areas: boosting exports of key farm products, promoting forestry-linked items, and supporting innovative and livelihood crops. This approach aims to raise farm incomes sustainably while fostering growth in marine exports and non-traditional rural industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)