Left Menu

India-US Trade Agreement to Boost Indian Agriculture with Zero-Duty Access

The India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement promises substantial gains for Indian agriculture, offering zero-duty access to a vast US import market. Indian farmers can expect enhanced exports, improved income, and livelihood support. The agreement's three pillars focus on major export growth, forestry-linked products, and futuristic crops, ensuring sustainable improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 11:36 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 11:36 IST
India-US Trade Agreement to Boost Indian Agriculture with Zero-Duty Access
PM Modi with US President Donald Trump (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The proposed India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement is poised to deliver significant benefits to Indian farmers by leveraging India's existing export advantages and income opportunities in agriculture and related sectors. With a current agricultural trade surplus of USD 1.3 billion, India's strong position is set to improve further under the deal.

The agreement promises zero-duty entry to a US agricultural import sector worth approximately USD 46 billion, enhancing the competitiveness of Indian products like spices, tea, coffee, fruits, processed foods, and essential oils. Additionally, India secures an 18 percent reciprocal tariff advantage in a broader USD 160 billion US import landscape, amplifying India's agricultural export potential.

The BTA focuses on three strategic areas: boosting exports of key farm products, promoting forestry-linked items, and supporting innovative and livelihood crops. This approach aims to raise farm incomes sustainably while fostering growth in marine exports and non-traditional rural industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Netherlands' Strategic Victory in T20 World Cup Showdown

The Netherlands' Strategic Victory in T20 World Cup Showdown

 India
2
Crow Deaths Stir Bird Flu Fears in Vedasandur

Crow Deaths Stir Bird Flu Fears in Vedasandur

 India
3
Supreme Court to Review Plea Against Assam CM Over Viral Video Controversy

Supreme Court to Review Plea Against Assam CM Over Viral Video Controversy

 India
4
Banks Exploit TREPS-SDF Rate Spread for Risk-Free Gains

Banks Exploit TREPS-SDF Rate Spread for Risk-Free Gains

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bias, safety, and accountability gaps persist in deployed healthcare AI systems

Why renewable energy in MENA depends more on economic stability than resources

Cyber threat intelligence can no longer survive without AI

Artificial intelligence could change future of antimicrobial drug discovery: Here's why

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026