India Shines as 'Country of the Year' at BIOFACH 2026

India marks its 'Country of the Year' role at BIOFACH 2026, a leading global organic products exhibition, following the landmark EU-India Free Trade Agreement. With diverse organic offerings and significant national representation, India's participation showcases its leadership and ambition in the sustainable agriculture market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 12:30 IST
Representative Image (Photo- X@APEDADOC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

India is taking center stage as the 'Country of the Year' at BIOFACH 2026, a premier international expo for organic products, shortly after finalizing the EU-India Free Trade Agreement on January 27. This major event, held in Nuremberg, Germany from February 10-13, underscores India's commitment to enhancing its organic products market.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is spearheading the largest Indian contingent ever seen at the convention. Spanning 1,074 square meters, the Indian pavilion hosts 67 co-exhibitors, including organic product exporters and farmer-producer organizations, showcasing a rich variety of India's organic offerings.

More than 20 Indian states and union territories are represented, highlighting India's extensive agricultural diversity. The pavilion provides an immersive experience with curated tastings, featuring aromatic biryani made with premium basmati rice and other staple ingredients. APEDA's efforts in organizing a comprehensive showcase aim to position India as a global leader in organic agriculture on a platform witnessing heightened international participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

