Left Menu

Kering's Turnaround Hopes: De Meo's Bold Strategy Amid Luxury Slowdown

French luxury group Kering, under new CEO Luca de Meo, reported slightly better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales, triggering a significant surge in its share price. Despite ongoing challenges with flagship brand Gucci, hopes for recovery are pinned on new creative leadership as strategic restructuring efforts continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:13 IST
Kering's Turnaround Hopes: De Meo's Bold Strategy Amid Luxury Slowdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French luxury conglomerate Kering experienced a major boost in investor confidence as it reported a more moderate fourth-quarter sales decline than anticipated. This uptick is seen under the fresh stewardship of CEO Luca de Meo, who has vowed to steer the company through a challenging luxury market environment.

Despite Gucci's continued sales difficulties, a cautious optimism permeates as newly appointed creative director Demna prepares to unveil his debut collection. Investors are buoyed by de Meo's assurances that growth and margin improvements across brands can be expected by 2026.

In response to enduring financial strains, de Meo has initiated strategic moves to alleviate Kering's debt woes, including a substantial sale to L'Oréal. As the company navigates a transformative period, its performance in the fiscal year 2025 will be pivotal in reaffirming its upward trajectory.

TRENDING

1
Manipur Enforces 5-Day Internet Ban in Ukhrul Amid Unrest

Manipur Enforces 5-Day Internet Ban in Ukhrul Amid Unrest

 India
2
Opposition Criticizes Delays in Land Acquisition for Landslide Victims

Opposition Criticizes Delays in Land Acquisition for Landslide Victims

 India
3
Women's Asian Cup: A Game-Changer for Female Footballers in Asia

Women's Asian Cup: A Game-Changer for Female Footballers in Asia

 Global
4
CBI Cracks Down on Corruption: Two Arrests in a Week

CBI Cracks Down on Corruption: Two Arrests in a Week

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026