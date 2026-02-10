WeWork India Expands with Turner International Lease

WeWork India Management Ltd has expanded its reach by leasing 46,000 square feet of office space in Mumbai to Turner International India. The transaction highlights WeWork's ongoing growth in the flexible workspace market.

Turner International India, a subsidiary of Turner Construction Company based in North America, has launched a new managed office space in a WeWork centre situated in Airoli, Mumbai. This move underlines the appeal of coworking spaces for large corporations seeking flexible office solutions.

WeWork India has been operational since 2017 and maintains a significant presence in eight Indian cities, boasting 73 centers over 8.2 million square feet as of December 2025. This latest agreement with Turner International reinforces its position as a leader in India's coworking industry.