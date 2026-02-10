Left Menu

WeWork India Expands with Turner International Lease

WeWork India has leased 46,000 sq ft of office space in Mumbai to Turner International India. The move signifies WeWork's expansion, with its flexible workspace model gaining traction across Indian cities. Turner International, part of Turner Construction, enhances its footprint in a managed office space.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 19:05 IST
WeWork India Expands with Turner International Lease
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

WeWork India Management Ltd has expanded its reach by leasing 46,000 square feet of office space in Mumbai to Turner International India. The transaction highlights WeWork's ongoing growth in the flexible workspace market.

Turner International India, a subsidiary of Turner Construction Company based in North America, has launched a new managed office space in a WeWork centre situated in Airoli, Mumbai. This move underlines the appeal of coworking spaces for large corporations seeking flexible office solutions.

WeWork India has been operational since 2017 and maintains a significant presence in eight Indian cities, boasting 73 centers over 8.2 million square feet as of December 2025. This latest agreement with Turner International reinforces its position as a leader in India's coworking industry.

TRENDING

1
Revealed: Epstein's Intricate Web of European Connections

Revealed: Epstein's Intricate Web of European Connections

 Global
2
Crackdown on Rule-Breaking Auto Rickshaws in Eastern Delhi

Crackdown on Rule-Breaking Auto Rickshaws in Eastern Delhi

 India
3
Nigerian Senate Reverses on Real-Time Electronic Vote Transmission

Nigerian Senate Reverses on Real-Time Electronic Vote Transmission

 Global
4
Technical Glitch Disrupts Kolkata Metro Services

Technical Glitch Disrupts Kolkata Metro Services

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026