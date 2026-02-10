Left Menu

Opposition Questions Union Budget Amid Rising Inequality Concerns

Opposition parties criticized the Union Budget for not addressing unemployment and inflation issues, warning of social upheaval due to growing inequality. Concerns were also raised over the India-US trade deal, and MPs highlighted unmet obligations to states. The Budget was deemed anti-youth, anti-farmer, and anti-women.

Opposition parties have fiercely criticized the Union Budget, accusing the government of failing to tackle rampant unemployment and soaring inflation. Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy warned that the escalating inequality could lead to social unrest similar to that seen in neighboring countries.

During the Rajya Sabha budget debate, various MPs expressed concerns over the implications of the interim India-US trade deal and questioned the neglect of pending state dues. RJD MP Manoj Jha pointed out that despite economic growth, unemployment and income stagnation persist, posing a significant challenge.

Additionally, MPs argued that the Budget neglected poll-bound regions like Assam and Kerala, and accused the government of conceding too much to the US in trade negotiations. Critics alleged the Budget ignored key constituencies and questioned India's national strategy.

