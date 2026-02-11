IDB Unveils $700m Logistics Plan, 60,000 Digital Scholarships

The Inter-American Development Bank Group (IDB Group) has launched two major regional initiatives aimed at accelerating economic integration and digital transformation across Central America, Panama and the Dominican Republic.

Announced at the 39th Meeting of Governors in Panama City, the initiatives — Cargo Pass and Talent Up — form part of the IDB’s regional development platform, América en el Centro, ahead of the Group’s Annual Meetings in Asunción, Paraguay, next month.

Finance ministers, central bank governors, private-sector leaders and strategic partners gathered to map out priorities for sustainable growth, regional resilience and workforce development.

$700 Million Potential Boost from Logistics Modernization

A flagship component of the new agenda is Cargo Pass, a regional logistics modernization program focused on the Pacific Corridor, which handles nearly 90 percent of Central America’s cargo.

The initiative aims to:

Cut cross-border delays

Improve cargo traceability

Expand regional logistics services

Strengthen trade competitiveness

With a projected investment of $130 million, Cargo Pass could generate more than $700 million in annual economic benefits by improving efficiency and reducing bottlenecks in regional trade.

By targeting one of the region’s most critical trade arteries, the program is expected to significantly enhance economic integration and productivity.

60,000 Digital Skills Scholarships Under Talent Up

The IDB also launched Talent Up, a digital-skills development initiative created in partnership with Google — the program’s first strategic private-sector partner.

Talent Up begins with a commitment of more than 60,000 scholarships in areas including:

Cloud computing

Artificial intelligence

Data analytics

The program seeks to close the widening gap between technology investments and the workforce skills needed to deploy them effectively.

“These two initiatives are excellent examples of how América en el Centro is bringing change in the region by connecting priorities with concrete results,” said IDB Group President Ilan Goldfajn.

“Talent Up helps bridge the digital skills gap, while Cargo Pass tackles a key bottleneck in regional integration.”

América en el Centro Framework

The initiatives fall under América en el Centro, the IDB’s regional strategy to promote sustainable development and resilience in Central America, Panama and the Dominican Republic.

The framework supports coordinated action on cross-border challenges, focusing on:

Productivity and economic integration

Climate and disaster resilience

Youth development and human capital

In 2025 alone, the platform coordinated 12 operations totaling $2.2 billion, alongside technical cooperation programs and preparatory work on major regional initiatives.

Regional Integration Ahead of Annual Meetings

The Panama City meeting reaffirmed the IDB Group’s commitment to strengthening economic cooperation and institutional capacity across the subregion as it prepares for its Annual Meetings in Paraguay next month.

With logistics modernization and digital workforce development at the forefront, the IDB is positioning regional integration and human capital investment as twin engines of long-term growth in Central America and the Caribbean basin.