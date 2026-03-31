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Israel's Controversial Death Penalty Law for Palestinians Sparks Global Outcry

Israel has passed a law establishing the death penalty for Palestinians convicted in military courts of deadly attacks, stirring international criticism and raising concerns among Western allies. The law, supported by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition, has faced backlash for perceived discrimination against Palestinians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 00:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 00:59 IST
Israel's Controversial Death Penalty Law for Palestinians Sparks Global Outcry
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Israel's parliament, the Knesset, has enacted a contentious new law, setting the death penalty as the default for Palestinians convicted in military courts for fatal attacks. This move fulfills a promise made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right allies.

The legislation, heavily criticized worldwide, mandates execution by hanging within 90 days of sentencing, though life imprisonment can be considered. This development has heightened scrutiny of Israel, already under fire for increasing settler violence in the West Bank. Military courts in the region previously held the power to impose the death penalty but had never exercised it.

The law has drawn strong reactions, including an appeal to Israel's Supreme Court by rights groups, while Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned it as a violation of international law. The legislation has also prompted concern among Western allies who criticized its discriminatory implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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