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Global Aviation Industry Struggles Amidst Jet Fuel Price Surge

Amidst the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, jet fuel prices have skyrocketed, severely impacting the aviation industry. Airlines worldwide are increasing fares, revising financial forecasts, and implementing new surcharges as a response to operating cost pressures. The turmoil is especially damaging to an industry where fuel costs are a significant expense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 00:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 00:53 IST
Global Aviation Industry Struggles Amidst Jet Fuel Price Surge
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Jet fuel prices are surging as a result of the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, creating widespread challenges for the global aviation industry. Fuel costs have dramatically risen from $85-$90 to as high as $200 per barrel, affecting airlines' financial projections and leading them to adjust pricing policies. This increase is especially problematic for an industry already burdened with high operating expenses due to its fuel dependence.

Airlines around the world are taking specific measures in response. For instance, Air France-KLM will elevate long-haul ticket prices, and American Airlines anticipates a $400 million increase in expenses. Meanwhile, Akasa Air is instituting a fuel surcharge for both domestic and international flights, and EasyJet forecasts increased ticket prices later in the year as current fuel hedges expire.

The turbulent scenario has forced some carriers to make route adjustments or cancel flights altogether. SAS is canceling numerous flights due to spiking fuel prices, whereas Gulf-based airlines are raising fuel surcharges. The prospects of sustained high fuel costs compel the aviation sector to continue evaluating routes, fares, and other operational strategies to stay afloat.

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