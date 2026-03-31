Gattuso's Grit: Italy Faces Bosnia with Determination and Pride

Gennaro Gattuso, Italy's football coach, has downplayed concerns regarding the pitch conditions and hostile atmosphere his team might encounter in Bosnia for their critical World Cup playoff final. The Italian squad seeks to secure a spot in the finals for the first time since 2014.

The team encountered last-minute schedule changes due to snow and rain, causing worries over the Bosnian pitch conditions. Nevertheless, Gattuso brushed off such concerns, stating, "The pitch is an excuse; it's equally challenging for both sides." Italy conducted a practice session in Florence before their departure.

After stepping in for Luciano Spalletti and stabilizing the team's wavering performance, Gattuso has instilled a pragmatic approach, emphasizing robustness over aesthetic. He expressed a firm belief in Italy's historic resilience, stating that their success stems from a competitive edge and willingness to overcome adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)