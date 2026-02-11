Uttar Pradesh Unveils Transformative 2026-27 Budget for Development

The Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled an ambitious budget for the 2026-27 financial year, boasting an allocation exceeding Rs 43,565 crore aimed at comprehensive development across various sectors.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, revealed major investments, such as the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment and Industrial Zone to support MSMEs with a Rs 575 crore budget. Additionally, the 'One District One Cuisine' initiative receives Rs 75 crore.

Substantial outlays are designated for urban development, education, and agriculture including Rs 3,500 crore for urban expansion, Rs 580 crore for girls' schools construction, and Rs 100 crore for new fish market schemes. The budget emphasizes enhancing educational infrastructure and healthcare access across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)