Uttar Pradesh Unveils Transformative 2026-27 Budget for Development

The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced its 2026-27 Budget, allocating over Rs 43,565 crore for new initiatives. Key focuses include the launch of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment and Industrial Zone, 'One District One Cuisine' scheme, and investments in education, housing, agriculture, and infrastructure, aimed at holistic state development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-02-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 15:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled an ambitious budget for the 2026-27 financial year, boasting an allocation exceeding Rs 43,565 crore aimed at comprehensive development across various sectors.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, revealed major investments, such as the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment and Industrial Zone to support MSMEs with a Rs 575 crore budget. Additionally, the 'One District One Cuisine' initiative receives Rs 75 crore.

Substantial outlays are designated for urban development, education, and agriculture including Rs 3,500 crore for urban expansion, Rs 580 crore for girls' schools construction, and Rs 100 crore for new fish market schemes. The budget emphasizes enhancing educational infrastructure and healthcare access across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

