Flights Grounded: Security Concerns Halt Operations at El Paso Airport

The U.S. FAA has suspended flights at El Paso International Airport due to unspecified security reasons. The restrictions, effective until February 21, affect nearby areas but exclude Mexican airspace. Major airlines are impacted as the airport serves 3.49 million passengers annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 15:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unexpected move, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has suspended all flights at El Paso International Airport, Texas, due to unspecified security concerns. The decision, made public on Wednesday, arrives without further details, escalating tensions at the airport located adjacent to Biggs Army Airfield and the Mexican city of Juarez.

The restrictions, unexpectedly issued, have affected the airspace up to 10 nautical miles around the airport, excluding Mexican territory. The situation extends to the nearby Santa Teresa region in New Mexico, deepening the air travel disruption. The airport awaits guidance from the FAA as it grapples with the operational shutdown.

Handling over 3.49 million passengers within eleven months, El Paso International finds several major airlines, including Southwest and Delta, in turmoil. The restriction will persist until February 21, with stakeholders seeking clarity on the nature of the security concern as the FAA maintains its silence.

