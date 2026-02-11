UK Secures Leading Edge with India Trade Pact

The UK government has capitalized on its first mover position by sealing a free trade agreement with India, preceding similar efforts by the European Union. During a recent House of Commons debate, Opposition Conservatives criticized the deal for lacking substantial benefits deemed necessary for robust economic growth.

In response, Chris Bryant from the Labour government hailed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) as a pivotal achievement. He emphasized endorsements from key business sectors, highlighting India's significant projected economic growth and the potential boost to UK GDP and bilateral trade.

With India set to eliminate tariffs on 90 percent of trade lines, the agreement paves the way for substantial tariff savings for the UK. As the UK Parliament moves to ratify the treaty, the government remains optimistic about its economic impact despite some opposition concerns.