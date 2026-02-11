Left Menu

Kerala Cabinet Greenlights Landmark Development Initiatives

The Kerala Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, approved key development projects focusing on hill area development and industrial expansion. Highlights include forming a Hill Area Development Empowered Committee, a Rs 741-crore project for Kerala Paper Products, and a loan for Kochi Metro's Phase II expansion.

On Wednesday, the Kerala Cabinet, under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, announced several significant development decisions. A prominent focus was placed on hill area development, Kuttanad reforms, and industrial expansion.

To bolster ecologically sensitive high-range regions, the Cabinet approved the formation of a Hill Area Development Empowered Committee, headed by the Chief Minister. Aimed at ensuring zero casualties in human-wildlife conflicts, the committee will employ modern technology and habitat restoration initiatives, and provide insurance to farmers affected by wildlife attacks.

In industrial growth, the Cabinet sanctioned a Rs 741-crore expansion for Kerala Paper Products Limited in Kottayam, aiming to enhance production and reduce import dependency. Furthermore, the Cabinet approved a Rs 1,016.24 crore loan from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank for Kochi Metro's expansion to Infopark.

