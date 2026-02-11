Kerala Cabinet Greenlights Landmark Development Initiatives
The Kerala Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, approved key development projects focusing on hill area development and industrial expansion. Highlights include forming a Hill Area Development Empowered Committee, a Rs 741-crore project for Kerala Paper Products, and a loan for Kochi Metro's Phase II expansion.
On Wednesday, the Kerala Cabinet, under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, announced several significant development decisions. A prominent focus was placed on hill area development, Kuttanad reforms, and industrial expansion.
To bolster ecologically sensitive high-range regions, the Cabinet approved the formation of a Hill Area Development Empowered Committee, headed by the Chief Minister. Aimed at ensuring zero casualties in human-wildlife conflicts, the committee will employ modern technology and habitat restoration initiatives, and provide insurance to farmers affected by wildlife attacks.
In industrial growth, the Cabinet sanctioned a Rs 741-crore expansion for Kerala Paper Products Limited in Kottayam, aiming to enhance production and reduce import dependency. Furthermore, the Cabinet approved a Rs 1,016.24 crore loan from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank for Kochi Metro's expansion to Infopark.