CBO Forecast Reveals Strains in U.S. Fiscal Path Amid Trump's Policies

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has projected a slight increase in the U.S. budget deficit for fiscal 2026, forecasting it at $1.853 trillion. This assessment shows strains introduced by President Donald Trump's economic policies, which are anticipated to exacerbate the country's fiscal picture against the backdrop of low economic growth.

According to the CBO, the deficit for fiscal 2026 will constitute about 5.8% of GDP, similar to the fiscal 2025 level of $1.775 trillion. The average deficit-to-GDP ratio over the next decade is expected to reach 6.1%, eventually peaking at 6.7% by fiscal 2036, far exceeding the 3% target set by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The CBO's forecast is based on lower economic growth assumptions than those of the Trump administration, which anticipates real GDP growth of 2.2% in 2026, tapering to around 1.8% in subsequent years. Despite differing views, both economic policies and spending cuts outlined in the "One Big Beautiful Bill" contribute significant pressure on the deficit outlook.

