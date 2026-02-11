Left Menu

CBO Forecast Reveals Strains in U.S. Fiscal Path Amid Trump's Policies

The U.S. budget deficit is projected to grow to $1.853 trillion by 2026, as per the Congressional Budget Office (CBO). The policies under President Donald Trump are contributing to this increase amidst stagnant economic growth, potentially impacting the fiscal outlook significantly over the next decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 20:34 IST
CBO Forecast Reveals Strains in U.S. Fiscal Path Amid Trump's Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has projected a slight increase in the U.S. budget deficit for fiscal 2026, forecasting it at $1.853 trillion. This assessment shows strains introduced by President Donald Trump's economic policies, which are anticipated to exacerbate the country's fiscal picture against the backdrop of low economic growth.

According to the CBO, the deficit for fiscal 2026 will constitute about 5.8% of GDP, similar to the fiscal 2025 level of $1.775 trillion. The average deficit-to-GDP ratio over the next decade is expected to reach 6.1%, eventually peaking at 6.7% by fiscal 2036, far exceeding the 3% target set by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The CBO's forecast is based on lower economic growth assumptions than those of the Trump administration, which anticipates real GDP growth of 2.2% in 2026, tapering to around 1.8% in subsequent years. Despite differing views, both economic policies and spending cuts outlined in the "One Big Beautiful Bill" contribute significant pressure on the deficit outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UP's Strategic Budget Boost: Empowering Minorities and Marginalized

UP's Strategic Budget Boost: Empowering Minorities and Marginalized

 India
2
Dutch Government Faces Renewed Pressure for Colonial Reparations

Dutch Government Faces Renewed Pressure for Colonial Reparations

 Global
3
Court Denies Bail to Sub-contractor in Fatal Delhi Pit Incident

Court Denies Bail to Sub-contractor in Fatal Delhi Pit Incident

 India
4
Elkann Faces Italian Legal Battle Over Agnelli Family Inheritance

Elkann Faces Italian Legal Battle Over Agnelli Family Inheritance

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026