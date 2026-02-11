Unexpected U.S. Job Growth Amid Economic Challenges

U.S. job growth unexpectedly rose in January, with the unemployment rate dropping to 4.3%, signaling labor market stability. This could provide the Federal Reserve leeway to maintain steady interest rates while keeping an eye on inflation. Despite these figures, the true health of the labor market is debated.

Former President Trump's trade and immigration policies continue to impact the job market. January's employment surge, concentrated in healthcare and social services sectors, might not indicate a substantial shift in economic conditions. Economists caution against over-interpreting the data, given low job openings in other industries.

Harsh winter weather affected household survey responses, adding to uncertainty about the reduction in unemployment. Economists expect potential job market impacts in February. Stocks fell, and U.S. Treasury yields rose, reflecting mixed economic sentiments. Federal job cuts and skepticism around long-term labor market improvements persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)