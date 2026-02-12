S.S. Agrawal Honoured with "Vyapari Ratna Award"

HT Syndication New Delhi [India], February 12: Renowned social worker and industrialist Shri S.S. Agrawal has been conferred with the prestigious "Vyapari Ratna Award." The award was presented by Shri Sunil Singhvi, Chairman of the Bhartiya Vyapari Kalyan Board, under the Government of India.

Shri Agrawal has been actively involved in social and religious activities for many years. He is associated with several temples and religious institutions across Delhi and various parts of India. He has been serving as a patron and supporter of prominent religious places including Laxmi Narayan Temple and Salasar Temple in Rajasthan, as well as Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham and other religious institutions in Delhi. Mr. Naveen Garg stated that S.S. Agrawal has always remained at the forefront of social welfare initiatives. In addition, he has held various positions in the Indian Trade Board (Bhartiya Vyapar Mandal), continuously working for the protection of traders' rights and their overall welfare.

On this occasion, Shri S.S. Agrawal expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, and to Shri Sunil Singhvi, Chairman of the Bhartiya Vyapari Kalyan Board. He stated that receiving this recognition for his work is a matter of immense pride and inspiration for him. He further pledged that he will continue to serve society, contribute to religious causes, and work dedicatedly for the welfare and interests of the trade community throughout his life.

