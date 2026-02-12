Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Almost 800 Lufthansa flights cancelled as pilots, cabin crew walk out

Hundreds of Lufthansa flights were ‌cancelled on Thursday as pilots and flight attendants went on strike at Germany's largest airline, which has for years struggled to rein in costs at its core brand.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 17:22 IST
UPDATE 1-Almost 800 Lufthansa flights cancelled as pilots, cabin crew walk out

Hundreds of Lufthansa flights were ‌cancelled on Thursday as pilots and flight attendants went on strike at Germany's largest airline, which has for years struggled to rein in costs at its core brand. The company said in a statement that close to 800 flights had been ‌cancelled, disrupting the travel plans of about 100,000 passengers.

This "affects our passengers extremely harshly and disproportionately," it said, adding it ‌expects a return to its normal schedule on Friday. German airport association ADV estimated that more than 460 flights will be cancelled, with almost 70,000 passengers affected.

Departure boards for Frankfurt and Munich, Lufthansa's hubs in Germany, showed most flights were cancelled for the day, including to overseas destinations. Lufthansa earlier ⁠said ​it would try to rebook ⁠passengers on its other airlines or partner airlines before returning to its normal schedule on Friday.

The walkout, organised by pilots' union VC and ⁠flight attendants' union UFO, comes as the Berlinale film festival starts in the German capital on Thursday, and politicians and military officials gather ​for the Munich Security Conference, which will commence on Friday. Pilots are in conflict with Lufthansa's namesake core airline ⁠and its cargo division over pensions.

Their union declared readiness to strike after a ballot last year to pressure the company into granting more ⁠generous retirement ​benefits. Talks have since resumed but have been intermittent and without result. Lufthansa, which has described its core airline as a "problem child", says there is no financial leeway for the demands.

Separately, the UFO union of flight attendants called ⁠on its members at Lufthansa's CityLine subsidiary to strike over the planned shutdown of its flight operations and "the employer's continued refusal ⁠to negotiate a collective ⁠social plan". "The simultaneous industrial action by pilots is a coincidence, but one that is welcome," said UFO union representative Harry Jaeger.

"We want to annoy management, not passengers," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israel indicts reservist, civilian over betting on military operations

Israel indicts reservist, civilian over betting on military operations

Global
2
Need national content monitoring agency, stringent laws to curb misuse of technology: Rajeev Shukla

Need national content monitoring agency, stringent laws to curb misuse of te...

 India
3
Rising dog bite cases: Maharashtra official suggests non-invasive surgery to control animal numbers

Rising dog bite cases: Maharashtra official suggests non-invasive surgery to...

 India
4
West Bengal government does not implement welfare schemes sponsored by Centre: Finance Minister in RS.

West Bengal government does not implement welfare schemes sponsored by Centr...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026