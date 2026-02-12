India gifts 270 vehicles to Nepal as election related assistance

The Indian government on Thursday handed over the third tranche of election-related assistance, including 270 vehicles, to Nepal. India's ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava handed over the third tranche to Nepal Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal at a function held at the Home Ministry. It included 270 vehicles, including 50 trucks, for the Nepal Army and other supplies, in line with the assistance sought by Nepal for preparations related to the March 5 elections, according to a press release issued by the Indian embassy. The first two tranches of such election-related assistance consisting of over 310 vehicles and other supplies from the Indian government were handed over to Nepal in January. Some additional deliveries are expected to take place in the coming days, the press release said. Aryal thanked the Government of India for the timely and significant nature of assistance provided to Nepal ahead of the parliamentary election.

