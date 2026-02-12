Left Menu

India gifts 270 vehicles to Nepal as election related assistance

It included 270 vehicles, including 50 trucks, for the Nepal Army and other supplies, in line with the assistance sought by Nepal for preparations related to the March 5 elections, according to a press release issued by the Indian embassy.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 12-02-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 18:49 IST
India gifts 270 vehicles to Nepal as election related assistance
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Indian government on Thursday handed over the third tranche of election-related assistance, including 270 vehicles, to Nepal. India's ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava handed over the third tranche to Nepal Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal at a function held at the Home Ministry. It included 270 vehicles, including 50 trucks, for the Nepal Army and other supplies, in line with the assistance sought by Nepal for preparations related to the March 5 elections, according to a press release issued by the Indian embassy. The first two tranches of such election-related assistance consisting of over 310 vehicles and other supplies from the Indian government were handed over to Nepal in January. Some additional deliveries are expected to take place in the coming days, the press release said. Aryal thanked the Government of India for the timely and significant nature of assistance provided to Nepal ahead of the parliamentary election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Full Election Commission bench on 3-day visit to poll-bound Assam from Feb 16

Full Election Commission bench on 3-day visit to poll-bound Assam from Feb 1...

 India
2
Govt needs to implement New Public Sector Enterprise Policy without delay: Par panel

Govt needs to implement New Public Sector Enterprise Policy without delay: P...

 India
3
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises as markets assess economic data

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises as markets assess economic data

 Global
4
Tvesa ends winless run, takes title in play-off in 3rd leg of WPGT

Tvesa ends winless run, takes title in play-off in 3rd leg of WPGT

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026