UPDATE 1-Germany wants to deliver 5 more missile interceptors to Ukraine, defence minister says

​Germany will deliver five additional PAC-3 missile interceptors to ‌Ukraine if other countries donate a total of 30, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said ‌on Thursday. PAC-3, or Patriot Advanced Capability-3, ‌is among the main weapons the West has supplied to Ukraine as it fights ⁠Russia's invasion.

"We ​all know ⁠it is about saving lives," Pistorius said ⁠in Brussels after a meeting of the ​Ukraine Defence Contact Group. "It's a matter ⁠of days and not a matter of ⁠weeks ​or months," he added.

The minister noted that the Patriots announcement has ⁠not been approved by national governments yet, but ⁠he ⁠said he is "very optimistic" the 30+5 can be achieved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)