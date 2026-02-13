AfDB’s New Liberia Country Manager Presents Credentials, Signals Expanded Support

The newly appointed Country Manager of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) for Liberia, Rees Mwasambili, has formally presented his Letter of Credence to Liberia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, marking a new chapter in the Bank’s more than six-decade partnership with the country.

The official ceremony took place on 10 February in Monrovia, reaffirming AfDB’s long-term commitment to Liberia’s development priorities, with a strong focus on infrastructure, skills, agriculture and private sector growth.

Liberia and AfDB Deepen a 60-Year Partnership

Minister Nyanti welcomed Mwasambili and underscored the enduring relationship between Liberia and the African Development Bank Group, highlighting the Bank’s vital contributions across key sectors.

She praised AfDB’s support in:

Infrastructure development

Agriculture and value addition

Governance reforms

Skills development for youth and women

Special Agro-industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ)

“Liberia urgently needs enhanced skills development to drive inclusive economic growth,” Nyanti said.

“We appreciate the Bank’s continued support, especially in expanding value addition in the agriculture sector through the Special Agro-industrial Processing Zones.”

The Minister reaffirmed President Joseph Nyuma Boakai’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with the Bank, in line with the strategic direction of AfDB President Sidi Ould Tah.

AfDB: New Strategy to Focus on Infrastructure and Skills

Mwasambili expressed gratitude for the warm reception and pledged continued AfDB support for Liberia’s development ambitions.

He noted Liberia’s status as a founding member of the Bank in 1964, with cooperation now spanning more than 60 years.

Future engagement, he said, will be guided by the new Country Strategy Paper (CSP) 2026–2031, which prioritizes:

Infrastructure expansion

Skills enhancement

Strengthening private sector competitiveness

The CSP is aligned with Liberia’s national ARREST Agenda:

Agriculture

Roads

Rule of Law

Education

Sanitation

Tourism

“Liberia presents strong and promising development prospects,” Mwasambili said.

“The Bank is committed to deepening its support in infrastructure, expanding skills development, and strengthening the private sector.”

Over $1 Billion Invested in Liberia’s Development

The African Development Bank remains one of Liberia’s most significant development partners.

Over the past six decades, AfDB has delivered:

More than $1 billion in cumulative commitments

Support for 72 projects nationwide

As of December 2025, the Bank’s active portfolio stood at:

$397 million across 15 national and regional operations

These projects are advancing progress in:

Transport connectivity

Energy access and transmission

Agricultural productivity

Financial sector modernization

Tangible Impact for Communities

AfDB interventions have helped expand electricity access, strengthen transmission networks, and improve transport links, creating new opportunities for:

Youth employment

Women’s economic participation

Farming households and rural communities

The Bank’s investments have been central to improving livelihoods and supporting inclusive growth.

New Financing Commitments Through 2028

Under the new CSP framework, AfDB plans to mobilize substantial new resources for Liberia’s transformation.

Between 2026 and 2028, the Bank expects to provide:

UA82 million ($113 million) in sovereign financing

UA74 million ($105 million) in co-financing

This reflects sustained international confidence in Liberia’s development trajectory and AfDB’s commitment to supporting socioeconomic transformation.

As Liberia seeks to accelerate growth, strengthen skills and modernize infrastructure, the appointment of the new Country Manager signals renewed momentum in one of Africa’s longest-standing development partnerships.