Crane Mishap Disrupts Delhi Metro Construction, Causes Traffic Chaos

A crane mishap at a Delhi Metro construction site led to a fallen beam, causing significant traffic disruption on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road. No injuries were reported, thanks to pre-emptive safety measures and traffic diversion. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is investigating the incident to prevent future occurrences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A crane incident at a Delhi Metro construction site caused a beam to fall on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, leading to chaos in traffic on Friday. The mishap occurred near a hospital in south Delhi, with officials quickly starting the beam removal process.

Authorities reported that the road was cleared for vehicles after comprehensive safety checks conducted by 9 am. Fortunately, the incident resulted in no injuries or damage as the area was already barricaded, and traffic had been diverted overnight for construction activities.

A senior officer from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation confirmed the beam fell within a blockaded area, ensuring public safety. An investigation has been initiated by DMRC to understand the cause of this incident and prevent similar future events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

