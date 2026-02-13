Crane Mishap Disrupts Delhi Metro Construction, Causes Traffic Chaos

A crane incident at a Delhi Metro construction site caused a beam to fall on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, leading to chaos in traffic on Friday. The mishap occurred near a hospital in south Delhi, with officials quickly starting the beam removal process.

Authorities reported that the road was cleared for vehicles after comprehensive safety checks conducted by 9 am. Fortunately, the incident resulted in no injuries or damage as the area was already barricaded, and traffic had been diverted overnight for construction activities.

A senior officer from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation confirmed the beam fell within a blockaded area, ensuring public safety. An investigation has been initiated by DMRC to understand the cause of this incident and prevent similar future events.

(With inputs from agencies.)