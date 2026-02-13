Left Menu

Kerala's Ambitious Infrastructure Leap with KIIFB

Kerala's Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has committed Rs 1.1 lakh crore for 1,200 projects since 2016. Key initiatives include the Sabari Rail project and widening of MC Road. The state faces challenges with sharing costs for major developments, as highlighted in a recent meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.

Updated: 13-02-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:59 IST
The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has significantly expanded its portfolio since 2016, now overseeing over 1,200 projects totaling an investment of Rs 1.1 lakh crore. This was affirmed by Finance Minister K N Balagopal following a strategic meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Among the key undertakings are the Sabari Rail project, valued at Rs 1,900 crore, and the four-laning of the MC Road, costing Rs 5,217 crore. Additionally, KIIFB is involved in acquiring land for the K-Space Aerospace Control Systems Complex in Thiruvananthapuram, estimated at Rs 600 crore.

Despite the strides, Minister Balagopal underscored the financial challenges faced by Kerala, noting that the state has to bear a significant portion of expenses for federal projects. The Kerala government's efforts through KIIFB span across multiple sectors, aiming at expansive infrastructure development.

