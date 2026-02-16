Tamil Nadu Ties with Tech Giants: A New Industrial Era

The Tamil Nadu government has struck significant MoUs with Japan's electronics firm MinebeaMitsumi and Bengaluru's Aequs Group, promising an investment influx of Rs 5,980 crore. This move, overseen by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, energizes the state's semiconductor and aerospace sectors, aiming to create 8,400 job opportunities.

NMB Minebea India Private Limited plans to inject Rs 1,980 crore into a new facility at Mahindra Origins Industrial Park, Tiruvallur district, focusing on cutting-edge semiconductors production, motors, and sensors, generating 1,400 high-skilled jobs.

Meanwhile, Aequs Group is committing Rs 4,000 crore to advance aerospace manufacturing at the SIPCOT-Shoolagiri Industrial Park in Krishnagiri district, fostering 7,000 jobs. These moves reinforce Tamil Nadu's position as a vital industrial hub, attracting youth and women to the workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)