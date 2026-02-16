NGT Endorses Nicobar Project Amid Environmental Compliance

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has greenlit the Great Nicobar Island development project, emphasizing strict adherence to environmental clearance (EC) conditions.

In a detailed order, the Tribunal, led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, stated that adequate environmental safeguards are in place, assuring stakeholders of compliance without interfering with the project at this juncture.

The decision comes after the Tribunal evaluated complaints during the second round of litigation, which were mitigated through measures recommended by a High-Powered Committee. Balanced attention to strategic, defense, and environmental concerns remained central to the deliberation.

The Tribunal's decision notes that no breach of the Island Coastal Regulation Zone Notification of 2019 occurred, particularly in coral conservation efforts, as studies found no coral reefs within the construction site at Galathea Bay. Translocation plans are in place for coral colonies that could be affected nearby. The Tribunal also reaffirmed the validity of collecting baseline environmental data over one non-monsoon season as per port project norms.

Significant attention has been directed towards shoreline and ecological impacts, ensuring that preventative measures will be implemented to protect turtle nesting grounds and prevent shoreline erosion. Concerns about the project area overlapping with CRZ-IA zones, where port activities are typically prohibited, were alleviated following ground verification reports by the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management.

The Tribunal underscored the project's importance, referencing its inclusion of an International Container Transshipment Terminal, township development, and power facility. Whilst approving the project, the Tribunal insisted on adherence to EC requirements, including conservation plans for endangered species and biodiversity monitoring. Regulatory bodies are urged to ensure compliance, cautioning against any infringement, which could potentially invite further legal interventions.

In closing, the NGT, recalling earlier litigation where it had initially declined intervention, restated its commitment to rigid environmental oversight during the project's execution phase. The Tribunal reaffirmed the formative role of strict EC condition adherence, crucial to advancing the project responsibly.

