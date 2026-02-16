Left Menu

AI: India's Ally in Tackling Talent Gaps, Not a Job Market Threat

AI is not a threat to the labor market, but a tool to address talent gaps in India's public sectors. Experts emphasize AI's role in transforming jobs into more productive versions, demanding higher technical skills and offering opportunity for human flourishing by focusing on improved human experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 18:50 IST
AI: India's Ally in Tackling Talent Gaps, Not a Job Market Threat
Neeraj Aggarwal, Managing Director and Senior Partner, BCG and Jagdish Mitra, Founder and CEO, Humanizetech.ai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Neeraj Aggarwal, Managing Director & Senior Partner at BCG, argues that artificial intelligence is essential for addressing talent shortages in India's public sectors, rather than posing a threat to the labor market. For a nation grappling with a dearth of professionals in critical areas like healthcare and education, AI expands reach and impact significantly.

Aggarwal recognizes shifts in workforce composition but remains positive about the net benefits to society, stressing that AI integration aims to enhance human conditions, though it may change job dynamics. Echoing this, Jagdish Mitra, CEO of Humanizetech.ai, highlights AI's role in evolving jobs to require increased technical proficiency rather than causing job disappearance.

Mitra emphasizes the challenge of rapid AI development for today's workforce, necessitating adaptability to stay relevant. He envisions sector-wide redefinitions of roles, where automation manages routine tasks, and human efforts concentrate on enhancing service quality, seeing new opportunities arising from technological advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts Over Rattle Toy Protest: MLA Faces Legal Heat

Controversy Erupts Over Rattle Toy Protest: MLA Faces Legal Heat

 India
2
Pathum Nissanka's Blazing Century Bolsters Sri Lanka Into Super Eight, Australia In Peril

Pathum Nissanka's Blazing Century Bolsters Sri Lanka Into Super Eight, Austr...

 Sri Lanka
3
Odisha Assembly Showdown: Farmers' Voices Set to Roar in Budget Session

Odisha Assembly Showdown: Farmers' Voices Set to Roar in Budget Session

 India
4
Daring Night Operation: Suspected Terrorist Nabbed in Qalqilya

Daring Night Operation: Suspected Terrorist Nabbed in Qalqilya

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026