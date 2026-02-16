AI: India's Ally in Tackling Talent Gaps, Not a Job Market Threat

Neeraj Aggarwal, Managing Director & Senior Partner at BCG, argues that artificial intelligence is essential for addressing talent shortages in India's public sectors, rather than posing a threat to the labor market. For a nation grappling with a dearth of professionals in critical areas like healthcare and education, AI expands reach and impact significantly.

Aggarwal recognizes shifts in workforce composition but remains positive about the net benefits to society, stressing that AI integration aims to enhance human conditions, though it may change job dynamics. Echoing this, Jagdish Mitra, CEO of Humanizetech.ai, highlights AI's role in evolving jobs to require increased technical proficiency rather than causing job disappearance.

Mitra emphasizes the challenge of rapid AI development for today's workforce, necessitating adaptability to stay relevant. He envisions sector-wide redefinitions of roles, where automation manages routine tasks, and human efforts concentrate on enhancing service quality, seeing new opportunities arising from technological advancement.

