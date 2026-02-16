Left Menu

India Storms into T20 World Cup Super 8s: Gavaskar Hails Suryakumar's Leadership

Sunil Gavaskar praises Suryakumar Yadav's leadership in India's win against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. India's 61-run victory, powered by Yadav's strategic play, secures their spot in the Super 8s, while Pakistan struggles despite Usman Khan's efforts. India's bowlers shine, maintaining an immaculate tournament record.

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Sunil Gavaskar, former Indian cricket great, has lauded Suryakumar Yadav for his astute leadership in the T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan. Yadav's strategic approach, exemplified by his key innings performance, helped India claim a decisive 61-run win in Colombo, cementing their place in the Super 8s.

The match saw Suryakumar play a pivotal role, scoring a steady 32 from 29 balls which included three boundaries. His knock was instrumental as India posted a competitive 175/7. Despite losing early wickets, India stabilized through Ishan's fiery 77 and Suryakumar's composed captaincy.

Pakistan's chase faltered against India's disciplined bowling attack, with star performers including Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Axar Patel making crucial breakthroughs. Usman Khan's 44 was the lone resistance in a disappointing 114-run reply. With this victory, India leads their group with three straight wins, showcasing depth in talent and strategy.

