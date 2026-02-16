National Compliance Platform Tackles Doping in Sports

The fourth meeting of the National Compliance Platform (NCP) convened on Monday to address pressing issues related to doping in sports. Led by Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary (Sports) from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, the meeting sought to evaluate anti-doping initiatives and bolster inter-ministerial coordination to maintain fair play in sports.

Rao emphasized the importance of coordinated enforcement, stringent supply chain monitoring, and heightened awareness programs aimed at minimizing inadvertent doping, thereby safeguarding the integrity of clean sport. The discussions also ventured into strengthening regulatory oversight, enhancing testing and surveillance, and promoting effective intelligence-sharing among enforcement agencies.

Key areas of concern included the growing problem of contaminated and mislabeled supplements, the misuse of prescription medications, and the online promotion of prohibited substances. The stakeholders stressed the necessity of advancing surveillance, augmenting sample testing, and ensuring nutritional supplements undergo rigorous testing by accredited laboratories in collaboration with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The assembly also called for structured anti-doping awareness programs geared towards athletes and coaches, as well as the establishment of an efficient grievance redressal mechanism. Emphasizing strict adherence to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, particularly Schedule H, the group reiterated the critical need for comprehensive government involvement to stem doping at its source, adhere to global anti-doping norms, and protect both athlete welfare and the nation's sporting prestige.

Key representatives from various ministries and organizations participated, including the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Law & Justice, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), Sports Authority of India, and the Paralympic Committee of India. (ANI)

