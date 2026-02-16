Mumbai's Water Metro Set to Revolutionize City Commuting
The Mumbai water metro project aims to introduce battery-powered ferries to reduce traffic congestion. With six to eight planned routes, the project costs Rs 1,200 crore and will begin in phases from December. A Detailed Project Report will be submitted by February 28, 2024.
The much-anticipated Mumbai water metro project, poised to alleviate the metropolis's notorious traffic woes by introducing battery-powered ferries, is set to be launched in phases from December, according to Maharashtra Ports Minister Nitesh Rane.
The state government plans to establish six to eight routes through the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with the ambitious initiative pegged at an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore.
Rane revealed that the initial focus will center on city routes such as Nariman Point-Worli-Bandra-Juhu-Versova, with a formal announcement expected in the state budget on March 6.
