Forged Credentials: HPU Professor Caught in Fraudulent Scandal

Himachal Pradesh University Assistant Professor Dr. Vijay Singh faces charges of submitting fraudulent documents for his employment. A complaint led to an investigation revealing irregularities in his credentials. Charged under several forgery laws, the university aims to terminate his position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 16-02-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 21:18 IST
An Assistant Professor at Himachal Pradesh University has been embroiled in a scandal involving forged documents, authorities confirmed on Monday.

Dr. Vijay Singh, appointed in September 2024 to the Department of Public Administration, is alleged to have presented dubious educational certificates during the hiring process.

The university filed a complaint after irregularities were discovered, prompting a police investigation. Subsequently, Singh is facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for multiple counts of forgery, and the institution is moving to terminate his employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

