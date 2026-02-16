Left Menu

Strategic Talks: US and India's Military Collaboration

US Ambassador Sergio Gor and Admiral Samuel J Paparo visited the Indian Army's Western Command in Haryana to discuss strategic security issues along India's Western Front with Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar. The meeting highlighted operational readiness and the Indian Army's role in regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-02-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 21:16 IST
Strategic Talks: US and India's Military Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, alongside Admiral Samuel J Paparo, Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, paid a visit to India's Western Command headquarters on Monday. Their visit underscored the strategic importance of military cooperation on India's Western Front.

Discussions with Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar delved deep into the strategic security dynamics involving the region. The talks focused on the operational preparedness of the Indian Army, emphasizing its crucial legacy and significant contributions to regional stability and national development.

The Western Command headquarters, located in Chandimandir, Haryana, provided the US delegation with insights into the Western Front's operational perspectives, including the execution of specific operations like Operation Sindoor. The meeting marks a significant step in strengthening Indo-US military ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Classmate Arrested for Indore Murder: Occult Rituals and Extortion Allegations

Classmate Arrested for Indore Murder: Occult Rituals and Extortion Allegatio...

 India
2
U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

 Global
3
Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

 India
4
Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026