Strategic Talks: US and India's Military Collaboration

The US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, alongside Admiral Samuel J Paparo, Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, paid a visit to India's Western Command headquarters on Monday. Their visit underscored the strategic importance of military cooperation on India's Western Front.

Discussions with Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar delved deep into the strategic security dynamics involving the region. The talks focused on the operational preparedness of the Indian Army, emphasizing its crucial legacy and significant contributions to regional stability and national development.

The Western Command headquarters, located in Chandimandir, Haryana, provided the US delegation with insights into the Western Front's operational perspectives, including the execution of specific operations like Operation Sindoor. The meeting marks a significant step in strengthening Indo-US military ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)