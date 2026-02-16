Left Menu

India AI Impact Summit 2026: Pioneering AI's Global Future

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, marking the first global AI summit in the Global South. The event highlights India's role in AI development with over 20 heads of state and 500 AI leaders, aiming to drive inclusive and development-oriented AI solutions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and MoS Jitin Prasada(Photo/Youtube@NarendraModi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially commenced the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, emphasizing India's dedication to fostering responsible and inclusive artificial intelligence technology. This historic summit is the first of its kind to be held in the Global South, attracting an unprecedented gathering of more than 20 heads of state, 60 ministers, and 500 global AI experts.

The summit brings a diverse coalition of policymakers, tech firms, academics, and industry veterans, aiming to translate international AI discussions into tangible development outcomes within the framework of the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital India initiative. Prime Minister Modi's inaugural address is poised to promote enhanced global synergy and propel India's commitment to nurturing a trustworthy and development-oriented AI landscape.

Post inauguration, the Prime Minister toured various exhibits showcasing AI applications spanning multiple industries. Alongside him were Union Ministers, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Jitin Prasada, observing innovations from startups and leading tech professionals demonstrating AI-driven solutions across different domains. The Expo features a sprawling setup over 70,000 square metres, presenting technology from over 300 curated exhibition pavilions across three thematic categories—People, Planet, and Progress—highlighting AI's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

