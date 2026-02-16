Britannia's Bold Strategy: Conquering Regional Markets with Startup Mindset

Britannia Industries is set to take on regional competitors and enhance its presence in the e-commerce space by adopting an innovative 'startup mentality'. According to Managing Director & CEO Rakshit Hargave, the company will focus on product categories such as biscuits, cakes, and croissants, bolstering its position against small regional players.

To drive growth, Hargave emphasizes the need to balance ambition with available resources while seizing opportunities to enhance topline performance. Acknowledging challenges like inflation and commodity prices, Hargave remains optimistic about margin improvements due to the current stability in costs of materials like sugar, cocoa, and milk.

Britannia is open to inorganic growth through potential acquisitions to expand its product portfolio, signaling a strategic priority in addressing regional competition across various markets. Chief Commercial Officer Vipin Kataria highlights the importance of leveraging consumer insights and adapting quickly to competitive regional formats.

