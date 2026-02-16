Left Menu

Anthropic Deepens AI Footprint in India with New Bengaluru Office

Anthropic has opened a new office in Bengaluru, marking its second in Asia. The company is fostering partnerships across enterprise, education, and agriculture to reinforce its AI reach in India. The initiatives include enhancing AI models in local languages, and streamlining software and educational processes through Claude.ai.

Anthropic has expanded its operations in Asia by opening a new office in Bengaluru, India, signaling a strong commitment to the region's burgeoning AI sector. The company, valued at USD 380 billion, announced its plans to leverage the country's skilled developer community.

The Bengaluru office, spearheaded by Managing Director Irina Ghose, will focus on recruiting local talent to build and scale AI solutions tailored for enterprise clients, digital natives, and startups. As part of its expansion, Anthropic is also committed to improving AI performance in India's diverse linguistic landscape by enhancing models in ten predominant languages.

In an effort to capitalize on India's digital infrastructure and technical expertise, partnerships with major organizations like Air India and CRED are underway, aiming to accelerate AI adoption in operations. Initiatives like the partnership with Pratham highlight Anthropic's dedication to educational growth through technology, with ongoing pilots to enhance student learning and certification processes.

