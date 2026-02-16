Tragedy Strikes: Telangana Student's Untimely Death at NIT Kurukshetra
A 19-year-old student, Angod Shiva, from Telangana tragically died by suicide at NIT Kurukshetra in Haryana. He was a Computer Science and Engineering student found in his hostel room. Authorities are investigating the circumstances, and his family has been informed as further actions await their arrival.
A sorrowful incident unfolded at the National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra, Haryana, when a 19-year-old student died by suicide. The student, Angod Shiva, hailed from Maheshwari village, Telangana, and was in his first semester of Computer Science and Engineering.
Shiva was discovered hanging in his hostel room, according to Kurukshetra police. The tragedy occurred while his roommates were away at lunch. Despite no suicide note being found, police have initiated proceedings under applicable legal sections.
Shiva's friends mentioned his frequent phone conversations but cited language barriers. As his family travels to NIT Kurukshetra, further investigation is underway to determine the incident's motives.
