Delhivery Accelerates Green Logistics with Electric Vehicle Rollout

Delhivery, a prominent logistics operator, announced its ambition to roll out 150 high-performance electric vehicles (EVs) in partnership with RIDEV. This initiative targets the northeast, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, with further expansion planned for major hubs like Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Goa.

This strategic move aims to align with India's PM E-DRIVE objectives, promoting a cleaner transport future by eliminating tailpipe emissions. The collaboration includes an 'EV-as-a-Service' leasing model designed to remove financial and technical barriers, facilitating an easy transition to an electrified last-mile delivery ecosystem for gig workers.

With a currently substantial EV fleet, Delhivery's partnership with RIDEV is expected to transform its last-mile operations. Successful pilots in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru have demonstrated substantial CO2 reductions and operational cost savings for gig economy riders.

(With inputs from agencies.)