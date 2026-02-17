Left Menu

Punjab's Agrarian Economy Under Threat: Bajwa Warns Against Indo-US Trade Agreement

Partap Singh Bajwa, Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, cautioned against the Indo-US trade deal's potential threats to farmers and the MSP system. He highlighted concerns over MGNREGA's replacement, emphasizing its role in poverty reduction. Bajwa urged policy protection for farmers and laborers while ensuring income security.

Updated: 17-02-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:45 IST
Punjab's Agrarian Economy Under Threat: Bajwa Warns Against Indo-US Trade Agreement
  • India

Partap Singh Bajwa, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, on Tuesday cautioned that the proposed Indo-US trade agreement might pose significant risks to the state's agrarian economy. Speaking at a 'MGNREGA Bachao' rally, Bajwa emphasized the potential harm to farmers due to foreign competition in agriculture and dairy sectors.

The Congress leader expressed concern over the planned replacement of MGNREGA with the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act by the BJP-led Centre. He argued that shifting from a rights-based to an allocation-driven scheme could undermine the livelihood security of millions and increase the financial pressure on states.

Bajwa also highlighted the critical role MGNREGA played under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in alleviating poverty and empowering marginalized groups. He urged the Centre and Punjab's AAP government to prioritize policy decisions that protect farmers, secure incomes, and ensure fair market prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

