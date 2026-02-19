Delhi Court Denies Bail in Fatal Janakpuri Biker Incident

A Delhi court has denied anticipatory bail to two contractors, Himanshu Gupta and Kavish Gupta, implicated in the tragic death of Kamal Dhyani, a 25-year-old biker, who succumbed after his motorcycle fell into an excavation site in Janakpuri. The court emphasized the gravity of the situation and the necessity for custodial interrogation.

Additional Sessions Judge Harleen Kaur highlighted the potential for the accused to influence witnesses or tamper with evidence. The investigation is still at an early stage, with authorities actively collecting material related to the contractors' failure to implement necessary safety precautions at the site.

Even as Gupta's counsel argued his detachment due to an ongoing insolvency proceeding, the prosecution countered, citing a lack of safety measures as seen in CCTV footage. The court underscored the societal impact of such negligence before dismissing the bail applications.

